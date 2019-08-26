Los Angeles FC star Latif Blessing named in MLS Team of the Week

Latif Blessing has been named in the Major League Soccer Team of the Week following his impressive performance for Los Angeles FC in their 3-3 draw with LA Galaxy on Sunday night.

The former Ghana Premier League MVP got on the scoresheet for the first time after 12 minutes.

He arrives at the far post at the perfect moment to head home the equalizer after Zlatan Ibrahimovic had opened the scoring after just two minutes.

Two goals in one minute by Ibrahimovic and Cristian Pavon gave Galaxy and 3-1 lead by the 16th minute.

Just before the half-time whistle, Blessing rounded the goalkeeper before firing home to reduce the deficit.

Carlos Vela scored on 53 minutes to draw the home team level.

The former Liberty Professionals ace’s swashbuckling display has earned him a place in the league’s Team of the Week.

He is the second Los Angeles player named in the team after Mexican ace Carlos Vela.