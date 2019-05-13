Lucy Quist to speak at Africa Women's Sports Summit

One of Ghana’s most respected corporate names, Lucy Quist, will speak at Wednesday’s Africa Women’s Sports Summit taking place at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel.

Madam Quist will join a host of other speakers from across the continent for the maiden edition.

She brings to this year’s event an incredible dose of know-how and portfolio. She was until last week, the second most powerful person in football in Ghana, holding the position of Vice President of the FIFA Normalization Committee.

Beyond sports, she is the Author of The Bold New Normal, a new book out on sale. She is passionate about empowering young people across the African continent to fully realize their potential. In 2014, She started writing to engage, inspire and empower the next generation of African leaders. She travels around the world speaking on leadership, business and technology.

The summit is a brainchild of International Sports Journalist Juliet Bawuah. It seeks to present a platform for mentorship, and greater female inclusion in the African sports ecosystem while working towards creating conditions that go a long way to help the African woman in sports attain career goals.

The event will be held under the theme: “Take Your Place”, highlighting and trigger conversations about empowering young female sport Journalists and upcoming talents to lead and impact their communities.

The Pan-African event will take stock of the gains made so far by African women in sports, and offer a clear path to fill the gaps while taking leadership roles for the future.

The 2019 #AWSportsSummit is supported by Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel, Kenya Airways, Expert Travel, Dr. Bates Solutions and Stimuluz.