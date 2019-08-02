Lumor Agbenyenu marks debut for RCD Mallorca in pre-season victory over Málaga CF

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu marked his debut for Spanish La Liga side Real Mallorca in their pre-season friendly match win against Málaga CF.

The newly-promoted La Liga side proved too strong for Málaga CF in their fourth pre-season friendly encounter at the Marbella Football Centre.

The Red and Black outfit dominated the early part of the match before going ahead on the 46th minute through Lago Junior after a fine work by Fran Gámez.

Midway through the game, coach Vicente Moreno made host of changes including bringing on Ghana left-back Lumor Agbenyenu for Spanish full-back Joan Sastre.

The changes proved fruitful as the Vermilion won the match 2-0 courtesy Ante Budimir's 90th minute strike.

Agbenyenu joined the side on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Baba Iddrisu Mohammed, who played an instrumental role in their qualification to the top-flight league, enjoyed 66 minutes of action.