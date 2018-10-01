Mahatma Otoo assists, scores as Balıkesirspor dispatch Altay

Ghana forward Mahatma Otoo was the hero for Balıkesirspor following his match winning performance in their 2-1 win over Altay in the Turkish SupaLiga 2 on Sunday.

The former Hearts of Oak continued from where he left off in midweek where he broke his duck for the season in their 5-0 battering of Amedspor.

The 26-year-old provided a sleek assist for Aygoren Ugar to open the scoring for Bali in the 43rd minute of the game.

The visitors pulled level through Marco Paixao in the 62nd minute.

With the game heading to a stalemate, Otoo popped up with the winner seven minutes later.

He has netted two goals in all competitions for his side.