Mainz 05 forward Abass Issah recovers from injury

Ghanaian forward Abass Issah has made a quick injury return at German side Mainz O5.

The striker has been out since January after picking up an injury in training.

He was expected to be out for six months but the the former Olympjia Ljublina striker has started personal training with the team doctor.

Issah will join the rest of the squad next month to begin full team training.

The former Ghana U-17 captain joined Mainz last summer but has struggled to make the first team this campaign.

He is however expected to break into the team next season after making the move from Slovenia.