Majeed Ashimeru makes successful injury return for Anderlecht after AFCON setback

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has successfully recovered from his injury setback sustained during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, marking his return to action for Anderlecht.

After an extended period on the sidelines, Ashimeru made his injury comeback on Thursday, featuring for Anderlecht in a friendly match against Zulte Waregem.

Impressively, the midfielder showcased a strong performance, indicating his readiness to resume competitive football following the March international break.

Ashimeru, who was part of the Ghanaian national team's roster at the last AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, unfortunately, saw his tournament cut short due to injury. Despite the disappointment of Ghana's early exit from the competition, Ashimeru's return to fitness is a positive development for both club and country.

His recovery comes after missing several games for RSC Anderlecht over the past two months. As Anderlecht prepare for their upcoming fixture against Royal Antwerp on Saturday, March 30, Ashimeru's return provides a significant boost to the team's midfield lineup.

Although Ashimeru's return comes too late for the March international window, during which Ghana will face archrivals Nigeria in a highly-anticipated friendly match in Morocco, his comeback signals a promising prospect for future national team selections.

As Ashimeru resumes his duties on the pitch, both Anderlecht and Ghanaian football fans will be eager to witness his impactful contributions in the upcoming matches.