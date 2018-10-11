Majeed Waris: "Porto coach Conceição wanted me to stay"

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris has disclosed that FC Porto coach Sérgio Conceição tried everything possible for him to stay at the club.

The 27-year-old left Estadio do Dragao outfit to sign for French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes on a season-long loan after failing to hold down a starting berth.

The former Spartak Moscow hitman in an interview revealed that it was his choice to depart the Portuguese despite attempts by the club's coach to block the move.

"When I went to FC Porto, it was Conceição who hired me, knew who I was in Nantes. He saw many games of mine. At the end of the season, I talked to the coach, I explained that he had some very good proposals. I needed to play regularly, he wanted me to stay because he felt I could play in different positions and he wanted me as part of the team, "Waris said in an interview with Get French Football News .

Waris, who came to FC Porto from Lorient in the middle of the 2017/2018 season, made eight games for the dragons and reveals that his "ambition to play" may have been the factor that convinced Conceição.

"I told him I had the proposals, interesting to me. I needed to play many games. He told me no, that he wanted me on the team. I had many conversations with him and eventually he agreed that he could borrow. I gave him many reasons to go out and play more, "said Waris.

This season, Waris has already played nine games for Nantes, one more than his entire time at FC Porto.