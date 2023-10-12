Malta Guinness 2023/24 Ghana Women's Premier League launched

The Ghana Football Association has launched the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

The event took place at the Fitzgerald in Accra as stakeholders in women's football gather to usher in the upcoming season.

Newly-elected Executive Council member, Gifty Oware Mensah revealed her ambition of taking women's football to the next level, admitting the league and FA cup has seen major facelift.

She also extended gratitude to developing partners Betway, broadcast partners, IMAX media, Goil, Melcom, Decathlon and InterCity STC for the immense support for the Women’s game.

Meanwhile, the GFA has made conscious effort to train over 80 Women in coaching i.e. Lincense D and C as well as educational seminars for administrators with support from development partners Betway. The GFA has also secured sponsorship to supply free kits for Referees, football equipment for the clubs, shopping vouchers and as other goodies.

Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Limited, Estella Muzito admitted that the company is looking forward to another exciting season after a successful 2022/23 campaign.

“During the first season, we saw the massive support from fans and determination from these incredibly talented young athletes during the games,’’ she said at the launch.

‘’This really shows how Women’s football is taking its much-deserved place in the hearts and minds of the people. I am thrilled to share why the upcoming second season of this partnership is poised to be even better than the first.

‘’Malta Guinness has always been deeply committed to creating a 'Can-Do' World. We are happy that through this partnership with the GFA we are able to throw more light on Women’s football in the country, demystify the misconceptions, give Women footballers’ equal opportunities and also promote sports development across the country.

“I must acknowledge that we have made some significant progress and through your continued and unwavering support, we will make giant strides and raise the flag of Ghana even higher."

The 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League season would start on the weekend of Friday, October 27 to Monday, October 30, 2023.