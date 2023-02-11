Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League: Match Day 10 Report: Prisons Ladies 2-0 Pearl Pia Ladies

Prison Ladies move to 2nd place on the Northern Zone League standings after a 2-0 victory over Pearl Pia Ladies at the Sunyani Coronation Stadium on Saturday, February 11 2023.

Pearl Pia were hoping to recover from their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Northern Ladies as they came up against a Prisons Ladies side who are having a good season.

That recovery was dealt a blow when Prisons Ladies scored first on 27 minutes through Abigail Tutuwaa. The home side took the lead into recess.

Prisons doubled their advantage after the break in the 50th minute through Nida Agyeiwaa Mensah. The score line remained same at full time as they looked too strong for the visitors.

Prisons Ladies are now a point behind leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante