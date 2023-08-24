Manchester City complete the signing of Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku

Manchester City complete the signing of Jeremy Baffour Doku from Stade Rennais on a five-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 21-year-old Belgian-Ghanaian winger becomes the third signing of the European champions after sealing a €65 million transfer on Thursday.

He follows in the footsteps of Croatian duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol who joined last season's treble winners earlier this summer.

Doku has emerged as one of the most exciting and highly rated young wingers operating on the flanks in the European game.

Doku has 14 senior caps for the Belgium national team, scoring two goals.

He began his senior career in his home country with RSC Anderlecht, making his first team debut in 2018 at the age of just 16 and going on to make 37 senior appearances in total, scoring six goals.

Doku moved to Stade Rennais in October 2020 and has since been rated among the emerging top talents across the top European leagues with his blistering pace, mesmeric dribbling skill, and excellent technical ability.

Doku went on to make 92 appearances across all competitions for Stade Rennais, registering 12 goals and 10 assists.

Doku represented Belgium at the 2020 European Championship and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Doku was born in Antwerp, Belgium and is of Ghanaian descent. He is the second child of parents David and Belinda and has one older brother and two younger sisters.

His father David is a former athlete, while his brother Jefferson was a part of Anderlecht's youth academy.