Manchester United identify Thomas Partey as Ander Herrera's replacement

Published on: 21 May 2019
Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been identified by Manchester United as the right replacement for Ander Herrera, according to reports in England. 

With Herrera heading to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, signing a new midfielder is high on Solskjaer's agenda this summer.

And Partey is the man the Manchester United boss has targeted.

The Ghana international enjoyed a terrific campaign at the heart of the Spanish capital club’s engine room.

The Red Devils are eager to trigger the £43.5m release clause in Partey’s contract.

Partey made a total of 42 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid in the just ended season.

 

Comments

