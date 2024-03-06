Manchester United in talks with Kobbie Mainoo over contract extension

Manchester United are reportedly engaging in discussions with Kobbie Mainoo regarding a contract extension to reflect his growing prominence within the first team.

At just 18 years old, Mainoo has established himself as a pivotal player under manager Erik ten Hag this season, displaying a maturity and poise beyond his years.

Although Mainoo inked a fresh deal with Old Trafford in February 2023, set to run until 2027, talks have commenced for an enhanced contract following his impressive performances during the 2023/24 campaign.

Both the club and the player's representatives remain calm about the situation, prioritizing Mainoo's focus on his on-field endeavours for the remainder of the season. Additionally, Mainoo has already activated several performance-related incentives in his existing contract.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mainoo thrives alongside seasoned defensive midfielder Casemiro, which allows him to assume more advanced positions on the pitch.

With 18 senior appearances for United this season, Mainoo recently commended manager Erik ten Hag for facilitating his transition from the youth setup to the first team.

Amidst speculation of a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024, Mainoo is also eligible to represent Ghana, a possibility that hasn't escaped the attention of the Ghanaian national team.

Talks between Mainoo and Manchester United are anticipated to gain momentum over the summer months.