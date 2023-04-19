Manchester United legend names Michael Essien as one of the most underrated players

Former Manchester United and England defender, Gary Neville believes Michael Essien was massively underrated despite his exploits for Chelsea during his time in the English Premier League.

Essien helped Chelsea to multiple Premier League titles before leaving to join AC Milan after nine years in England.

According Neville, the former Ghana international provided Chelsea the balance that allowed Frank Lampard excel.

"A player that played at a top Premier League club and didn't get the plaudits of others was Michael Essien at Chelsea in those first two or three years. The impact he had on that team, from his running ability, the energy from midfield, balancing of Frank, I thought Essien was a brilliant player," he said on Sky Sports' Monday night football.

Essien was part of the Chelsea team that dominated the mid 2000's with Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho.

The 40-year-old hanged his boots in 2019 and has since been working with FC Nordsjaelland as assistant coach.