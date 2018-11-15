Manchester United rekindle interest in Jerome Boateng

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Germany defender Jerome Boateng after failing to land him in the summer.

The Bayern Munich defender is still on the radar of the the record English Champions, with manager Jose Mourinho plotting for the capture of the 30 year old.

German champions Bayern Munich have endured a difficult start to the season and sit seven points behind rivals Borussia Dortmund, after the 3-2 defeat at the Signal Iduna park last week.

Following the defeat last week, German newspaper Bild via Sport Witness claim Bayern are looking to offload some of their senior players, including Boateng.

The report says United are “thought to be interested” in the 30-year-old and have a 70 per cent chance of completing the deal.

Meanwhile, Jerome Boateng has been dropped from the Germany team to face Russia in a friendly and Holland in the UEFA Nations League.