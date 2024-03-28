Manchester United take patient approach with Kobbie Mainoo amid contract talks

Manchester United are taking a measured approach in their efforts to renew the contract of promising teenager Kobbie Mainoo, who has become a key player for the team and recently received his first England call-up.

The 18-year-old midfielder made his international debut against Brazil during the latest international break.

Mainoo signed a four-year contract with an option for an additional year on February 9, 2023, at a time when he had just one senior appearance under his belt.

However, given his rapid rise within the team since then, the terms of the agreement now appear outdated.

While preliminary talks about extending Mainoo's stay at Old Trafford have taken place, the Red Devils are being cautious and not rushing into finalising a new deal.

According to reports by Manchester Evening News, Mainoo is also relaxed about the situation, confident that his current contract includes performance-related bonuses.

As a product of United's esteemed academy, Mainoo has featured in 15 Premier League matches so far.

His impressive performances were capped off earlier this season when he netted his maiden top-flight goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers in February, earning him the league's Goal of the Month award.