Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo set to be snubbed by Southgate despite impressive performance

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo appears to have narrowly missed out on a first senior call-up for the English National Men's Football team, with indications pointing towards his inclusion in the U-21 squad.

Despite catching the eye of England Manager Gareth Southgate and his coaching staff, plans have surfaced to promote Mainoo to England's U-21s for the first time.

The talented 18-year-old sensation, who boasts both English and Ghanaian heritage, has been a standout performer for Manchester United this season, with notable achievements including a memorable winning goal against Wolves in the English Premier League and a debut goal in a 4-2 FA Cup victory over Newport County.

While Mainoo's performances generated serious consideration for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March, it seems the young star might have to bide his time for a senior call-up.

England's loss, however, could be Ghana's gain, as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed keen interest in collaborating with Mainoo in the future.

The rising star has previously represented England at youth levels but remains eligible to play for Ghana. Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the GFA Executive Council, acknowledged the association's openness to welcoming Mainoo into the national team fold.