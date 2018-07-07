GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 3 hours ago
Manfred Osei-Kwadwo’s injury fears played down by German side FC Magdeburg

German lower-tier side FC Magdeburg has played down injury fears over Ghanaian winger Manfred Osei-Kwadwo.

The 23-year-old was replaced after just fifteen minutes on the clock in their pre-season friendly against Optik Rathenow after picking an injury.

It was believed to be muscle injury but medical examinations revealed that it was only a strain and he is expected to be back in training in the next few days.

Osei-Kwadwo joined the German Bundesliga 3 outfit from FC Kaiserslautern in the ongoing transfer window.

He is due to miss their next friendly match against FC Eintracht Norderstedt on Saturday, July 7.

