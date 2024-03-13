Marc Brys emerges as dark horse candidate for Ghana Black Stars coaching role

Belgian trainer Marc Brys is reportedly under consideration for the vacant Ghana Black Stars coaching job, according to local media sources.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is allegedly facing mounting pressure from government to appoint Brys ahead of the forthcoming international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria.

The GFA's preferred candidate, Otto Addo, is still negotiating his contract with Borussia Dortmund, leaving room for speculation about his eventual return to the Black Stars helm.

Meanwhile, the association is said to be mulling over the potential fallout should Addo fail to deliver results, much like his predecessor Milovan Rajevac did during his ill-fated second stint with the team.

Brys, a seasoned coach with over two decades of experience, has been linked with the Black Stars job due to his reputation for producing successful teams.

Although he has only won one major trophy - the Belgian Cup in 2005 with Beerschot AC - Brys has coached several clubs across Europe and Asia, including FC Eindhoven, OH Leuven, Germinal Beerschot, Mouscron, Sint Truiden, Al-Raed, and Najran.

While the GFA initially set a criterion of 15 years of coaching experience and a proven track record of success for the next Black Stars coach, Brys falls slightly short of this requirement.

Nevertheless, his extensive coaching background and apparent interest in the role have led to whispers that he might still be in contention for the job.

In fact, sources close to Ghanasoccerent have revealed that Brys is currently in Ghana and actively lobbying for the position.

It remains to be seen whether the GFA will give him serious consideration or stick with their initial preference for Addo's return after a first stint which saw him qualify Ghana to 2o22 World Cup in Qatar.

The impending friendly matches against Uganda and Nigeria may serve as a litmus test for the Black Stars' new coaching setup, regardless of who ultimately takes the reins.