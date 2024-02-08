Mauritania coach Amir Abdou extends contract until 2026 amid Black Stars links

Mauritania coach Amir Abdou has extended his contract with the team until 2026.

This development comes after rumours emerged that he was being considered for the vacant coaching role at Ghana's national team.

Abdou, aged 51, was initially appointed as the coach of Al-Murabitun in 2022, following eight successful years at the helm of Comoros.

Under his guidance, the Indian Ocean Islanders made history by qualifying for their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon in 2022.

Notably, they defeated four-time champions Ghana in their run to the Round of 16.

Subsequently, Abdou led Mauritania to the Round of 16 at Ivory Coast 2023, further showcasing his impressive coaching abilities.

His contract with Mauritania was set to expire in 2024, but the recent extension ensures his continued tenure with the team for an additional two years.

Interestingly, reports were circulating that Abdou had been approached by Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials regarding the possibility of replacing Chris Hughton.

However, these rumours have now been laid to rest with the announcement of Abdou's contract extension with Mauritania.

Ghana is still actively seeking a new coach following the dismissal of Hughton after the team's disappointing group-stage exit from the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.