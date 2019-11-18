GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 18 November 2019
Maxwell Konadu lands in Kumasi ahead of imminent Asante Kotoko return — Report
Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has landed in Kumasi ahead of imminent return to Asante Kotoko, according to media report.

Konadu has been tipped as the successor of Kjetil Zachariassen who was shown the exit by the club after failing to qualify them to the CAF Confederation Cup money zone.

Widespread reports indicate that the xx-year-old gaffer has landed in the Garden City as his switch to the Porcupine Warriors draws closer.

The deal according to reports is expected to be done by 8pm today (Monday).

Konadu was adjudged the Best coach of the just ended WAFU tournament after guiding the Black Stars B to finish second following a shootout defeat against Senegal.

He coached Kotoko to clinch the Ghana Premier League in 2011.

