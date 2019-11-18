Maxwell Konadu lands in Kumasi ahead of imminent Asante Kotoko return — Report

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has landed in Kumasi ahead of imminent return to Asante Kotoko, according to media report.

Konadu has been tipped as the successor of Kjetil Zachariassen who was shown the exit by the club after failing to qualify them to the CAF Confederation Cup money zone.

Widespread reports indicate that the xx-year-old gaffer has landed in the Garden City as his switch to the Porcupine Warriors draws closer.

The deal according to reports is expected to be done by 8pm today (Monday).

Konadu was adjudged the Best coach of the just ended WAFU tournament after guiding the Black Stars B to finish second following a shootout defeat against Senegal.

He coached Kotoko to clinch the Ghana Premier League in 2011.