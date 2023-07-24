Maxwell Konadu rejected Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to join us - Nsoatreman boss

Owner and bankroller of Nsoatreman FC Ignatius Baffour Awuah has disclosed that Maxwell Konadu turned down offers from Ghanaian heavyweights Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Having been linked with big moves away from Legon Cities, the seasoned coach agreed to a two-year contract that will see him manage Nsoatreman FC until 2025.

Baffour Awuahrevealed at the unveiling ceremony on Sunday, July 23, 2023, that Konadu had received offers from Kotoko, Hearts, and clubs in South Africa and Uganda but chose to join the Nsoatre-based team.

“Had it being money, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko could have snap him up. Hearts of Oak made contact but he decided to join us”

“Interestingly, it wasn’t only the two glamorous clubs that were yearning for his signature, there were clubs also from South Africa and Uganda who wanted him but we beat off competition to secure his services. We want to tell Ghanaians we have come to stay and that, we are not minnows in Ghana football, we are here to compete and leave a mark” he said.

Konadu has extensive coaching experience, having served as an assistant coach for the Ghana senior national team from May 2012 to March 2019 and again from September 2021 to February 2022.

When the Black Meteors won the All African Games in 2011, he was the assistant coach as well. He has also managed Wa All Stars, Asante Kotoko, and Legon Cities.

With Legon Cities, he succeeded in leading them away from relegation after finishing 15th on the Ghana Premier League table last season.