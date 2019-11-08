Maxwell Konadu sends well wishes to Black Meteors ahead of opening game

Ghana’s Black Stars B coach, Maxwell Konadu has sent well wishes to the Black Meteors ahead of their opening game against Cameroon in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The Black Meteors will face off with the Les Lions Indomptables at the Cairo International Stadium in Group A’s match day one second game.

Head coach Maxwell Konadu has wished the team well ahead of their opening game today in a post; “Good luck to the Black Meteors as they kick start their campaign #God be with Ghana”

Both teams are making their debut in the U-23 Cup of Nations with Ghana looking to book a place in next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Ghana is paired in the Group with host Egypt, Mali and Cameroon.