Maxwell Konadu's head on the chopping board as he fails to qualify for third consecutive CHAN tournament

Maxwell Konadu suffered a blot in his coaching copybook after supervising another washed out African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying campaign.

The 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations Best Coach could not hatch a plan to overturn a 1-0 deficit as they played out a 0-0 draw with Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou in the final qualifying round second leg tie.

Ghana got kicked out 1-0 on aggregate.

Konadu has been in-charge of the team since 2015 when he led the local Black Stars to reach the final of the 2014 CHAN tournament- losing on 4-3 on penalties to Libya.

Two years later, his side were knocked out by Ivory Coast on the away-goals rule after a 2-2 draw aggregate scoreline.

During the 2018 qualifiers, Ghana were knocked out 4-3 on aggregate by Burkina Faso after a 2-1 home defeat despite drawing 2-2 on the road in the first leg.

But in between those failures, he won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on home soil and also reached the final of the same tournament two years later in Senegal but got beaten on penalties by the host nation.