Medeama begin title defence against Accra Lions

Published on: 31 July 2023
Ghanaian Premier League champions, Medeama SC begin the defence of the title by hosting Accra Lions on matchday one of the 2023/23 season. 

The fixtures for the upcoming season was released by the Ghana Football Association on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The games will begin on the weekend of September 15 as the quest for a new champion starts.

Last season's runners-up, Aduana will travel to play FC Samartex with Asante Kotoko hosting newcomers Heart of Lions.

Former champions, Hearts of Oak will travel to to Tamale to face Real Tamale United with Bechem United and Nsoatreman engaged in the first derby of the season.

Other matches on the opening day will see Hearts of Oak travel to Tamale as guests of RTU while Nsoatreman FC take on Bechem United FC in the first Bono Derby of the new season.

The first round of the season is expected to end on 29 Dec. 2023 before the league goes on a one-month break to make way for the 2023 African Cup of Nations which will be staged in Cote D’Ivoire from 13 January – 11 February 2024.

The second round of the season will kick off  from  February 23-26, 2024 at the respective match venues.

Here are the fixtures for the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League:

