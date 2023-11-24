Medeama captain Baba Abdulai Musah draws motivation from Al Ahly clash in CAF Champions League

Medeama captain Baba Abdulai Musah has expressed the inherent motivation in facing a club of Al Ahly's calibre ahead of Saturday's CAF Champions League match.

Musah acknowledged Al Ahly's status as a powerhouse on the continent but emphasised Medeama's determination to achieve something extraordinary in Cairo by defeating the reigning African champions.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Musah stated, "Al Ahly is a big club on the continent. To play such teams, you don’t need anyone to motivate you. As a player, playing such big games, getting a good game or result is alone to motivate you. It puts you out there, so the playing body! We’ve had discussions among ourselves and we’re prepared to face them. We’re determined to go all out and fight against the African giants."

Medeama, led by coach Evans Adotey, arrived in Cairo on Wednesday evening, and Adotey expressed satisfaction with the warm reception they've received in Egypt.

"I am happy to be here. This is my third time visiting Egypt. The reception here is good. Since our arrival, the hospitality has been good. I mean transportation, accommodation, feeding, and everything has been excellent so far. I am very happy to be here," shared Adotey.

Making their debut in the CAF Champions League, Medeama has already surpassed expectations by reaching the group stage, also known as the "money zone." However, they are not resting on their laurels and aim to progress to the knockout stage. A victory against Al Ahly at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo could set the tone for a successful campaign.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm Ghana time.