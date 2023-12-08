GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama CEO confident of victory against Yanga SC in CAF Champions League

Published on: 08 December 2023
Moses Armah Parker, the Chief Executive Officer of Medeama SC, has expressed confidence that his team will score plenty of goals in their CAF Champions League encounter against Tanzania's Yanga SC on Friday.

In an interview with Onua Sports Parker stated that fans should expect a high-scoring affair at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, declaring that it will be "raining goals."

Parker's confidence stems from Medeama's impressive performance in their previous match, where they secured a 2-1 victory over Algeria's CR Belouizdad.

This result placed them third in the group, behind second-place CR Belouizdad and leaders Al Ahly, who have four points. Yanga, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Parker believes that his team are well-prepared to deliver a strong performance against Yanga, citing their solid display against CR Belouizdad as evidence.

He urged fans to come out in numbers to support the team, expressing his conviction that the players are ready to give their all for Ghana.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, and Parker expects a thrilling encounter.

