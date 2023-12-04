Medeama chief Moses Armah confident of CAF Champions League quarterfinal berth

Medeama owner Moses Armah 'Parker' believes his team is destined for the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League following their recent win on Friday.

Despite facing an early setback against Al Ahly in the group stage, the Ghanaian champions made a remarkable comeback, clinching their first group stage victory against Algerian side CR Belouizdad. The 2-1 triumph at the Baba Yara Stadium saw goals from Daniel Lomotey and Kamaradini Mamudu securing the win.

Speaking about Medeama's prospects in the competition, Moses Armah Parker expressed unwavering confidence in their ability to advance to the quarterfinals.

"Medeama will, without a doubt, advance to the quarterfinals in the CAF Champions League," he confidently stated in an interview with Akoma FC in Kumasi.

The upcoming challenge for Medeama involves a face-off against Young African from Tanzania in their third group game at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.

The Yellow and Mauves recently made history by securing qualification to the group stage after overcoming Remo Stars and Horoya AC in the preliminary round and are hoping to advance further in the competition despite the toughness and experience of their opponents.