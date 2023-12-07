Medeama coach Adotey eyes victory against Yanga SC in CAF Champions League clash

Medeama coach Evans Adotey expresses optimism about securing a victory against Yanga SC in the upcoming CAF Champions League match on Friday.

Following a challenging start with a loss to Al Ahly, Medeama rebounded with a notable 2-1 comeback triumph over CR Belouizdad, boosting their confidence and tallying three points in the group stage.

In contrast, Yanga have struggled with back-to-back losses to CR Belouizdad and Al Ahly, placing them at the bottom of the group with zero points and a -3 goal difference. They face the risk of elimination if they don't secure a win against Medeama.

Adotey emphatically stated, "I will not accept the word fail. No! I will not accept it. I’ve spoken already. My mission tomorrow is to ensure victory and I don’t want to listen to the word fail! No, I will not fail! I am a winner! I want to win tomorrow. Yanga is a very good side; I know but I don’t want to listen to the word fail! Let’s see what happens tomorrow," during a press conference.

The match will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi with kickoff at 4 pm local time.