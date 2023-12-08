Medeama coach Evans Adotey adopts cautious approach ahead of Yanga clash

Ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League against Yanga, Medeama coach Evans Adotey has adopted a cautious approach, refusing to underestimate the capabilities of their opponents.

Despite Yanga's poor form in the CAF Champions League with no win in two games, Adotey is well aware of the threat they pose and is taking nothing for granted.

"Yanga is a good side; we will never underestimate them," Adotey asserted during a pre-match press conference.

Adotey's sentiments are understandable, given the weight of expectation surrounding this encounter. Both teams are vying for a spot in the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League, and a victory for either side would significantly enhance their chances.

Medeama enter the fray with a mixed bag of results, having suffered a 3-0 defeat against Al Ahly but subsequently rebounding with a 2-1 triumph over CR Belouizdad.

This result placed them third in the group, behind second-place CR Belouizdad and leaders Al Ahly, who have four points. Yanga, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win of the campaign.