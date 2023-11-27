Medeama coach Evans Adotey attributes CAF Champions League loss to defensive errors against Al Ahly

Medeama SC coach Augustine Evans Adotey confirmed that defensive errors were behind his team's loss to Al Ahly SC in the CAF Champions League over the weekend.

The Ghanaian champions succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to the title holders in their first group phase game in the competition at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo last Saturday.

Despite holding Al Ahly for over an hour, the Yellow and Mauves conceded goals from Mahmoud Kahraba, Hussein El Shahat, and Salah Mohsen before the end of the match.

The Medeama coach said in today's press conference : "I salute Al Ahly for today's match... everyone knows that the competitor is the giant of the African continent."

He added: "I tried to come out today, even with a point, but defensive errors caused the loss, and I had to change the way I played in the second half, due to the result and the events that occurred during the game."

He explained: "I am a little disappointed after today's result, but we are still at the beginning of the group stage and we will prepare well for the next match against CS Belouizdad, and I will talk to my team players."

Medeama will take on Algerian champions CR Belouizdad in their next game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, December 1, 2023.