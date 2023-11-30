Medeama coach Evans Adotey claims to have learned a lot about CR Belouizdad

Medeama SC head coach, Augustine Evans Adotey, has revealed that he has learned a lot about CR Belouizdad, their next opponent in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions are set to face the Algerian powerhouse on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Adotey expressed his admiration for CR Belouizdad's playing style and tactics.

"I have spent the last two days watching the Belouizdad game against Yanga. We have learned a lot about them and seen a lot," he said.

Despite the challenges that CR Belouizdad pose, Adotey remains confident in his team's abilities.

"Even though I won't be making any predictions, it is my mission that Medeama will win tomorrow. I don't really care about the score; all that matters to me is that my team wins."

Medeama SC have had a tough start to their CAF Champions League campaign, losing their opening game 3-0 to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

However, Adotey believes that his team has learned valuable lessons from that game and is ready to bounce back against CR Belouizdad.

The game between Medeama SC and CR Belouizdad is expected to be an exciting encounter, with both teams known for their attacking prowess.