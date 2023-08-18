Medeama coach Evans Adotey confident and ready ahead of CAF Champions League debut

Medeama coach Evans Adotey exudes confidence as his team readies to face Remo Stars in Sunday's CAF Champions League preliminary round clash.

The Ghanaian champions are set to take on their Nigerian counterparts in their debut appearances in the competition.

Adotey, speaking to the press ahead of the showdown, affirmed his team's state of preparedness. "As I speak five weeks so far, we've had six competitive games and looking comfortable with my set-up," Adotey asserted, hinting at the rigorous training and strategy that have contributed to the team's confidence.

As both teams aim to secure a spot in the group stage on their debut, Adotey remains optimistic about his squad's readiness. "Talking of injury situation, there are some minor knocks, but 99% of my squad are ready for Sunday’s encounter," Adotey assured, instilling confidence in his players' physical condition.

Medeama not only seek victory but a solid lead to take to Nigeria for the return leg.