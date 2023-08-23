Medeama coach Evans Adotey expresses optimism ahead of second leg clash against Remo Stars

Medeama SC head coach Evans Adotey is confident his team can maintain their stance and qualify for the next stage of the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions struggled in the opening leg of the preliminary match against Remo Stars on Sunday at Cape Coast Stadium, but they essentially took advantage of their attacking ability when Jonathan Sowah scored the game's lone goal in the 22nd minute to secure a significant victory.

To decide who advances to the competition's next round, the two teams will square off once more during the return leg in Nigeria.

Ahead of the game, Adotey is hopeful of a positive result that would propel his team to the next round of the competition.

“Why not, all is not lost yet. They came and lost 1-0, we can also go there and maybe win or get a draw” he said confidently after the game.

In the second phase of the preliminary round, the winner of this match will square off against Guinean side Horoya AC.