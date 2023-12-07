Medeama coach Evans Adotey prioritises composure and strategic communication on touchline

Medeama coach Evans Adotey sheds light on his sideline demeanour and emphasises the importance of maintaining composure during matches.

Addressing the dynamics of communication with players on the touchline ahead of Friday's CAF Champions League clash against Yanga SC, Adotey shared insights into his coaching approach.

"As a coach on the bench, you see me shouting, screaming, and talking; that is not how coaches behave on the sideline. Because the moment you start shouting, screaming, and talking, it can be disruptive. I shout or talk mostly based on a particular issue," explained Adotey, highlighting the strategic nature of his touchline communication.

Reflecting on past experiences, particularly the match against Al Ahly, Adotey advocates for a calm and measured approach, allowing players the space to execute their roles on the pitch. He acknowledged the need for effective communication when addressing issues but emphasised the importance of maintaining a composed demeanour.

In essence, Adotey's coaching philosophy revolves around strategic and focused communication, ensuring that his messages resonate with the players without creating unnecessary disruption.

Currently, Medeama sit third in the group with three points from two games, behind leaders Al Ahly (6 points) and CR Belouizdad (3 points). Yanga, who have yet to win a game, occupy the bottom spot in the table.