Medeama coach Evans Adotey reveals plan to frustrate Al Ahly in CAF Champions League clash

Medeama SC coach Augustine Evans Adotey has confidently outlined his plan to frustrate Al Ahly in their upcoming CAF Champions League clash this weekend.

The Tarkwa-based team are set to face the Egyptian giants in their opening game of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League group stage on Saturday.

Adotey emphasised that his team's strategy is designed to disrupt Al Ahly's style of play and prevent them from executing their game plan effectively.

"Nothing threatens me. I’m one coach I would like to see Al Ahly fans packed to capacity on the field of play. I’m looking at the formational play of Al Ahly, their system of play, and I’m looking at their tactics," stated Coach Evans Adotey during a pre-match press conference on Friday.

Expressing confidence in his understanding of Al Ahly's approach, Adotey hinted at having a tactical plan to frustrate the African giants and secure a positive result for Medeama SC.

“I have an idea of how they will approach the game and I know how eager they are to win the game tomorrow. I also have my secret under my sleeves just to frustrate Al Ahly to ensure that I go back home to Ghana with a positive result," he added.

The highly anticipated game between Al Ahly and Medeama SC is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm on Saturday, November 25, at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo. The clash promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams vie for a strong start in the CAF Champions League group stage.