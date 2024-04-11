Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor acknowledges challenges in victory over Hearts of Oak

Medeama head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, has recognized the difficulties his team faced in their recent triumph against Hearts of Oak, attributing their sluggish first-half performance to the pressure of consecutive defeats in previous league matches.

The Mauve and Yellows found themselves on the back foot in the first half of the Ghana Premier League week 25 encounter, but they rallied in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over the Phobians at the Akoon Park on Wednesday.

Kapor admitted that the match posed significant challenges, particularly in the first half, citing the pressure accumulated from recent losses as a factor contributing to their struggles.

"Maybe because of pressure from losing two matches, this match was very tough, especially in the first half," Kapor commented. "We made some basic mistakes, but after we calmed down a little, we achieved a good performance, and this is the reason why we scored two goals and won this match."

Despite their initial setbacks, Medeama managed to regroup and deliver an improved performance in the second half, securing a crucial victory with goals from Kobina Amoah and Godfred Abban.

The win propelled Medeama to fifth place in the Ghana Premier League standings, marking a significant turnaround following their recent defeats.