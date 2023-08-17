Medeama confident and well-prepared for CAF Champions League clash against Remo Stars

Medeama Communications Director Patrick Akoto has expressed confidence in their preparations for the upcoming CAF Champions League clash against Remo Stars.

The Ghanaian champions are gearing up to host the first leg of the preliminary round tie at Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, with hopes of securing an advantage before the second leg in Nigeria next week.

Akoto emphasized the meticulous organization of their preparations, highlighting the support they've received from local authorities. He conveyed, "With organization, everything is in place. Yesterday, my colleagues and I, along with the Central RFA boss Mr Duncan, met with the MCE for Cape Coast, Mr Ernest Arthur. We also met with the Regional Minister, Mrs Marigold Assan, and they have all pledged their unflinching support for us."

He further elaborated on the comprehensive readiness of the team for the upcoming encounter. "So everything is in place in terms of the structure, organization, branding, accreditation—everything is in place," Akoto confirmed.

Addressing the challenging nature of the impending match against Remo Stars, Akoto highlighted the strength of their opponents. "What we are asking is God blesses us on Sunday because we are going to play against a team that is very exciting, very promising—a team that I have been told that the last time they lost a game was in February, so it means they are very formidable," he remarked.

With their thorough preparations and determination, Medeama are poised to step onto the field with confidence, aiming for a positive result.