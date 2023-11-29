Medeama confirm multiple interests for striker Jonathan Sowah

Medeama SC board chairman Dr Tony Aubynn, has disclosed that numerous clubs, both in Africa and Europe, are keenly pursuing the services of their prolific forward, Jonathan Sowah.

The Black Stars forward was a standout performer and played a crucial role in Medeama's historic triumph in securing their first-ever Ghana Premier League title. His stellar abilities have also garnered attention in the CAF Champions League. While interest continues to grow, Medeama SC remain firm in its stance, rejecting transfer offers for their prized forward at this time.

Despite reported interest from African giants Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Aubynn emphasised that the club currently has no intention of transferring the player.

"Now, we do not want the player transferred to any club, but perhaps in the future, we will think about it," Aubynn told OnTime Spor

He highlighted Sowah's integral role in the team, describing him as a powerful force, and clarified that there is currently no specific price set for the player.

"There are no negotiations between Medeama and Al Ahly regarding Jonathan Sowah, and we have several clubs interested in the player, including Egyptian and European clubs."

Medeama are now focused on honouring their second CAF Champions League group stage match against Algerian side Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.