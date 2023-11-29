Medeama declare Jonathan Sowah not for sale amid multiple interests

Medeama SC's Board Chairman, Tony Aubynn, has emphatically stated that star striker Jonathan Sowah will not be sold at any price in the current period due to his indispensable role in the team.

Despite numerous clubs expressing interest in the forward, Aubynn emphasised Sowah's importance to the Mauve and Yellows and asserted that he won't be transferred at this time.

Sowah's remarkable performance, contributing an impressive 12 goals last season, played a pivotal role in Medeama securing their first-ever Ghana Premier League title. His stellar contributions have attracted attention from various clubs, but Medeama's leadership, led by Dr. Aubynn, is resolute in retaining him.

"Now, we do not want the player transferred to any club, but perhaps in the future, we will think about it," Dr. Aubynn affirmed to OnTime Spor. He highlighted Sowah as a "powerful force for the team" and stressed that there is no specific price set for his potential sale.

Addressing the reported interest from clubs such as Al Ahly, Dr. Aubynn clarified, "There are no negotiations between Medeama and Al Ahly regarding Jonathan Sowah, and we have several clubs interested in the player, including Egyptian and European clubs."

While acknowledging the possibility of Sowah leaving in the future, the Medeama SC leadership is steadfast in their decision to keep the striker for the time being. The team's immediate focus lies on their upcoming CAF Champions League group stage match against Algerian side Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.