Medeama defender Nurudeen Abdulai seeks breakthrough against Uganda

Medeama SC defender Nurudeen Abdulai stands on the brink of a crucial opportunity when Ghana plays against Uganda in an international friendly match today.

Despite being overlooked in the previous match against Nigeria, Abdulai is primed to showcase his talents in Marrakech, Morocco.

Bolstered by an outstanding season with Medeama, where he played an instrumental role in securing the league title and navigating the team to the group stages of the CAF Champions League, Abdulai's stellar performances haven't escaped the notice of head coach Otto Addo.

While he remained sidelined in the last outing, Abdulai harbours a fervent desire to leave an indelible mark in the friendly match.

Abdulai emerges as a promising prospect to get some minutes against the Cranes as Addo looks to ring changes in his team.

Given the circumstances, Abdulai's prospects of featuring prominently against Uganda appear bright.

Despite receiving his first national team invitation last year, the 21-year-old centre-back is yet to make his debut.