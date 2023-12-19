'Medeama denied access to training field' - Coach Evans Adotey confirms

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has voiced his frustration as the team was reportedly denied access to the training venue ahead of the crucial CAF Champions League clash against Young Africans of Tanzania.

Despite acknowledging good hospitality in other aspects, Adotey emphasised the setback of being barred from the training facilities, casting a shadow over the team's preparations.

The incident comes as Medeama prepares to face Young Africans at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the Miburani ward of Temeke District on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

"Having come from Ghana to Dar es Salaam, safe arrival in Tanzania’s capital. Good hospitality except for one thing. Yesterday (Monday) we planned to train on a good field but we were denied access to the venue," Adotey stated.

The first-leg encounter in Ghana concluded with a 1-1 draw, intensifying expectations for the return match.

Expressing concern about the limited time before the match, the coach highlighted the challenges faced by the team.

"The game is happening tomorrow, and so I don’t know what will happen after here (the press conference). I am yet to know where my team will train or prepare finally for the match. It’s not too late."

Despite the setbacks, Coach Adotey remains optimistic, stating, "I am waiting for an opportunity to train somewhere! After that, I will get my boys back on track."