Medeama dominate home-based stars named in Chris Houghton 55-man provisional squad

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC is dominating the home-based players included in Black Stars' squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday released the provisional squad lists of all 24 participating countries.

There are 11 players who ply their trade in the Ghanaian top-flight who are included in Chris Hughton's 55-man provisional squad submitted to CAF.

Medeama can boast of five players amongst the 11 home-based players named with Jonathan Sowah, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu maintaining their slots.

The trio were summoned for Ghana's last international assignments in October, when they faced Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

Goalkeeper Felix Kyei has earned a place in the list following his impressive form in the CAF Champions League and the Ghanaian championship.

Winger Derrick Fordjour has also earned a place in the provisional squad after his performances in the CAF Champions League caught the attention of the Black Stars technical team.

The squad will be trimmed to 23 or 27 before it will be submitted to CAF by January 3, 2024.