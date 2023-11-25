GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama fall 3-0 to Al Ahly in CAF Champions League clash

Published on: 25 November 2023
Ghanaian champions Medeama faced a formidable challenge on Saturday night in Cairo, where they battled hard but ultimately fell short against Egyptian giants Al Ahly, losing 3-0.

The reigning African champions, Al Ahly, made a strong start to their title defence in the CAF Champions League with a convincing win.

The first half showcased a brilliant defensive effort from Medeama, holding Al Ahly to a goalless draw. The Egyptians, visibly frustrated by the resolute Ghanaian defence, struggled to find a way through.

However, the second half painted a different picture. Al Ahly broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, courtesy of midfielder Kahraba. This goal elevated the home side's spirits, leading to a second goal from midfielder Hussein El Shahat in the 75th minute.

The comprehensive victory was sealed in the 88th minute as Salah Mohsen netted the third goal, securing a convincing result for Al Ahly at the Al Salam Stadium. This win places Al Ahly at the top of the group, level on points and goals with Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, who also secured a 3-0 win against Tanzanian side Yanga SC on Friday.

Medeama and Yanga find themselves without a point after the first matchday, seeking redemption in the upcoming fixtures on matchday two. Medeama will host CR Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while Yanga will have the daunting task of hosting Al Ahly.

