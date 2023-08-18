Medeama fans encouraged to rally behind club ahead of Remo match

Medeama captain Vincent Atingah is rallying the team's fervent supporters to come out in force and back the squad in their crucial CAF Champions League clash against Remo Stars.

Medeama will host the Nigerians on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium after the club were unable to get Tarkwa Stadium ready.

"I will just urge the fans to come in their numbers to support the team," Atingah declared, emphasising the significance of a united fan base. His appeal carries the weight of the team's aspirations, calling on supporters to become an integral part of their journey.

In a show of regional camaraderie, Atingah highlighted the bond between Central and Western regions. "I will say Central and Western regions are like twins," he stated, reinforcing the connection between the two. His perspective underscores the collective significance of the team's representation on a national scale.

Drawing a parallel between regions, Atingah articulated, "So, if the Western region club is representing the country or Central region club representing the country, it’s the same thing." His sentiment highlights the shared pride in Medeama's representation and the importance of rallying behind the team.

In a resounding call to action, Atingah extended a heartfelt invitation. "I am calling on all the supporters to come in to support us on Sunday."

The Ghanaian champions seek a resounding victory on Sunday, aiming to secure a commanding position for advancement in the competition.