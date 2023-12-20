Medeama goalie Felix Kyei deservedly named in Ghana's provisional squad for AFCON 2023

Medeama shot-stopper Felix Kyei secures a coveted spot in the Black Stars' provisional 55-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Chris Hughton's roster was unveiled by CAF on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, marking 24 days until the tournament kick-off.

Kyei's inclusion stems from his pivotal role in Medeama's historic Ghana Premier League triumph and their commendable journey to the CAF Champions League group stage.

The goalkeeper's prowess will be put to the test as Ghana initiates their group stage quest against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by a clash with football giants Egypt just four days later.

The group stage concludes with a face-off against Mozambique on January 22.

Ghana, seeking to break a 42-year AFCON title drought since 1982, anticipates a formidable campaign.

As the countdown to the tournament begins, Kyei's stellar performances offer a ray of hope for Black Stars fans, embodying the team's aspirations to clinch the coveted Africa Cup of Nations trophy once again.

The stage is set for an exciting and challenging journey for Ghana's national football squad in the upcoming continental showdown.

The final squad list for next month's Africa Cup of Nations will be submitted to CAF by January 3, 2024.