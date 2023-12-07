Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei aims for clean sheet against Yanga SC in CAF Champions League clash

Medeama goalkeeper, Felix Kyei, is setting his sights on securing a clean sheet in the upcoming CAF Champions League match against Yanga SC at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

Despite a notable season, Kyei has conceded in the first two games of the competition, facing a challenging encounter against Al Ahly in Cairo and conceding from the spot against CR Belouizdad last week.

"As a goalkeeper, you need to keep a clean sheet. Each and every game, I want to keep a clean sheet but the game decides sometimes. In some instances, we’re unable to keep a clean sheet due to one or two mistakes. Tomorrow, I am not promising a clean sheet, but we are going to give off our best to take the three maximum points," expressed Kyei.

Medeama have showcased resilience in their recent performances, recovering from a disappointing start with a commendable 2-1 comeback victory against CR Belouizdad, securing three crucial points and instilling a renewed sense of confidence in the team.

Contrastingly, Yanga SC have struggled in the competition, suffering consecutive losses to CR Belouizdad and Al Ahly, placing them at the bottom of the group with zero points and a -3 goal difference.

With an eye on qualification, Medeama aim to accumulate nine points from their home fixtures and supplement them with at least two away points, striving for a total of 11 points to secure advancement in the competition.