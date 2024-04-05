Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei to miss FC Samartex showdown

Felix Kyei will miss Medeama's crunch Premier League tie at league leaders FC Samartex 1996.

The goalkeeper has been given a compassionate leave to visit his family following the death of his father.

"Our hearts go out to Felix Kyei and his family as they mourn the loss of his father. Please accept our deepest condolences during this challenging time. Our club stands with you, offering our support and solidarity." the club stated on X.

ðŸ•Šï¸Our hearts go out to Felix Kyei and his family as they mourn the loss of his father. Please accept our deepest condolences during this challenging time. Our club stands with you, offering our support and solidarity. pic.twitter.com/uG83B1TXfC â€” Medeama SC - 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) April 5, 2024

The absence of Kyei is a massive blow to the side after an excellent campaign for the club this season.

He's being the mainstay of the team, chalking some impressive numbers in the side's maiden appearance in the CAF Champions League.

FC Samartex 1996 go head-to-head with the defending champions in a lip-smacking encounter in the Western derby on Sunday.

The Timber giants are overwhelming favourite against their regional rivals following a breathtaking campaign in the domestic top-flight.

Samartex will aim to put the champions to the sword and claim the ultimate gong from them at the end of the season.