"Medeama is not a small team, exercise patience"!! - Kasim Mingle tells Nations FC fans

Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle has urged the club fans to exercise patience following his side's 1-1 at home to Medeama, insisting the champions "are not a small team".

Nations were tipped to beat the defending champions following their heroics last week.

The Abrankese side secured a famous 1-0 win at league leaders Samartex last week to inspire widespread believe in the team.

But spurned several goal scoring opportunities to draw with the Mauve and Yellow.

Fatawu Hamidu's spectacular free kick was canceled by Asamoah Boateng Afriyie to level the score in the first half.

The two team made efforts to outwit each other but to no avail as they shared the spoils.

Fans of the club who watched the match, were left disappointed and expressed frustration at the team.

But coach Kasim Mingle has urged the team to be patient as they played against of the top sides in Ghana amidst the fans' displeasure.

"Obviously, I am disappointed. We were expecting a victory. It's football. We should watch the team we played. We played against a top team. Medeama is not a small club. If we had taken our chances, we won't be here,' he told Ghana Premier League broadcaster StarTimes.

"The midfielders and defenders were divided and that is why they were not pushing. That divided the team and made recovery difficult."

Left-back Fatawu Sulemana gave Medeama the lead after converting a brilliant free-kick on 32 minutes.

But the home team pulled parity after Asamoah Boateng Afriyie capitalised on a defensive howler to level just before the break.

The visitors looked threatening on the break all game, with Baba Musah earlier spurning an even better chance from Derrick Fordjour's cross.

Nations FC were racking up the chances too, but seemed unable to take any of them, but tested goalkeeper Felix Kyei despite piling on the pressure in the second half.

Medeama will feel downhearted after producing a brilliant performance on the road.

The champions remain 10th on the table with 26 points despite the stalemate but have two outstanding matches.

Medeama coach Nebjosa Kapor will be delighted with the performance of his charges as they host Bechem United in their next fixture at home.

Nations FC, who shocked league leaders Samartex FC at their own backyard last week, will feel disappointed for the home draw.

Coach Kasim Mingle has a lot of work to do if they are to challenge for the Premier League crown.

Nations are fourth on the table with 31 points and travel to the capital to battle Legon Cities.