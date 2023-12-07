Medeama leaving no stone unturned in quest for victory against Yanga - Evans Adotey

Medeama coach Evans Adotey is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for victory against Yanga SC in the upcoming CAF Champions League clash on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Emphasising the importance of thorough preparation, Adotey highlighted the responsibility of every coach to gather information on their opposition.

Speaking ahead of the match, Adotey remarked, "It’s the responsibility of every coach to get a tip of any opposition. In games of this nature, you need to know the strengths and weaknesses of every opponent. My mission is to win, so it’s important to research and find an antidote to every situation. I am not here to tell the media the plans I have."

Acknowledging the upcoming match as a potentially challenging encounter, Adotey expressed confidence in his team's ability to navigate the complexities of the game. "I said earlier that it’s going to be a tricky duel, but all that I want to see is Medeama bag the three points."

With Medeama looking to build on their recent victory over CR Belouizdad and secure another win in the group stage, the coach's strategic approach and commitment to securing the three points underscore the team's determination to excel in the CAF Champions League.

Medeama, with three points from two games, currently trail behind Al Ahly, who leads the group with 6 points, and CR Belouizdad, who holds 3 points. The Algerian champions occupy a higher position than Medeama due to their superior goal difference. Yanga have not won a game and sit bottom of the table.