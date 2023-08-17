Medeama not under pressure ahead of CAF Champions League debut, says Joseph Tetteh Zutah

Former Medeama captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah has confidently stated that the Ghanaian champions are not feeling any pressure as they prepare for their CAF Champions League debut against Remo Stars on Sunday.

Medeama are set to embark on their continental journey in the CAF Champions League, with a first-leg clash against Nigerian side Remo Stars. Both teams are debutants in the competition, and Medeama are aiming for a positive result in the opening leg at home before the return leg in Nigeria next week.

Despite the significance of the occasion, Zutah emphasised that Medeama are no stranger to continental football, having previously participated in the CAF Confederation Cup. Their previous experience, including reaching the group stage in 2016 where they encountered former African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, has equipped them well for the challenges of continental competitions.

In a radio interview on Radio Gold, Zutah shared his thoughts, stating, “The CAF inter-club competition we have played before, so we are not new to the terrain and it doesn’t put much pressure on us irrespective of the fact that we are playing home first before travelling to Nigeria.”

He further added, “We are aware of the opponent and we have done a couple of checks on them and we know that financially they have the backing and they play good football but that notwithstanding our men are equally up to the task, hopefully, we will deliver."

Zutah highlighted the team's preparedness and shared that there is no undue pressure on the club or its players. He emphasised that the players are fully aware of the competition they are entering and are eager to make a mark individually and collectively.